Lai Mohammed appointed managing partner of international lobbying firm

Ima Elijah

Lai Mohammed takes on a new role as the managing partner of Ballard Partners.

Former Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed
Former Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed

The announcement was made by the firm through a statement on their official Twitter page. Ballard Partners, known as one of the leading government relations firms in the United States, is expanding its operations to Nigeria with offices in Abuja, the nation's capital, and Lagos, the financial center.

According to the statement, Lai Mohammed, who previously held the position of Nigeria's Minister of Information and Culture, will serve as the managing partner of both the Abuja and Lagos offices. Brian Ballard, the president and founder of the firm, cited Mohammed's high standing and reputation in the country as reasons for his appointment. He expressed confidence that Mohammed's extensive experience and esteemed reputation will greatly benefit their clients.

Ballard Partners' president highlighted the significance of opening their first African office in Nigeria, emphasising the firm's commitment to expanding their international presence. He mentioned that the move builds upon the firm's previous work on behalf of African nations and companies in both Africa and the United States.

Lai Mohammed expressed his delight in joining Ballard Partners and leading their expansion into Africa. He praised the firm's global reputation and track record, particularly in representing African countries and American firms on the continent. Mohammed, who previously served in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, is honored to be a part of Ballard Partners.

Overall, Lai Mohammed's appointment as managing partner of Ballard Partners' Nigerian branches signifies the firm's strategic move to establish a presence in Africa, particularly in Nigeria, and leverage Mohammed's extensive experience and reputation in the country.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

