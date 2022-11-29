BREAKING: Labour Party fires Tinubu, challenges him to debate with Obi

Why this matters: This is coming after Tinubu took subtle swipe at Obi last week, saying that he is fond of been quoting fake statistics that can’t be substantiated.

What Labour Party said: Speaking on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the Chief Spokesperson of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LP-PCC), Dr Yunusa Tanko described Tinubu as a ‘drowning man’ adding that he was not on the same level with Obi in terms of intellectual capacity.

He said; “The APC presidential candidate said it will be a disgrace to mention Obi’s name. It is a statement from a drowning man.

“This is somebody that cannot really identify his own mother. He cannot clearly state his school records. So, Tinubu and Peter Obi are not in the same realm at all. Obi is far superior to him in terms of health, physical structure and intellectual disposition.

"Infact, it’s a honour for him to be running against Peter Obi. As far we are concerned, we have an intellectually endowed presidential candidate who is consistent, who is transparent and has the capacity to turn Nigeria around for good.

“We challenge Tinubu to an open debate with Peter Obi and see if he will not be humiliated . He should come out of his hiding place and intellectually engage Peter Obi on national issues and let Nigerians decide who is the best between the two of them to lead the country in 2023”.

What you should know: Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson of the APC’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) had earlier said BAT may not attend any presidential debates before February’s presidential election.

He explained that several television stations have indicated interest to host similar events. However, Tinubu has no plan to attend any but prefers to speak to Nigerians directly, he said.