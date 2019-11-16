Hours after Dino Melaye blessed the ballot boxes at his polling unit before election began, some thugs reportedly stormed the polling unit to steal the boxes.

The thugs, who invaded the PU 004, Ayetoro ward 1 in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi state, chased the voters away before escaping with the election materials.

One person was reported shot as the hoodlums opened fire to scare and disperse the voters.

The Cable reports that Melaye had cast his vote before violence broke out in the area.

Earlier, the senator was seen blessing the empty ballot boxes just before people came out to vote for their choice candidate.

Melaye is contesting after election tribunal sacked him as Kogi West Senator on August 23, 2019.

The Senator will be contesting against Smart Adeyemi of the ruling All Progressive Congress in the election.

However, voting has reportedly been stopped at Ward 07, PU 001 after some ballot boxes were snatched at the polling unit.

It was reported that when the boxes were returned 10 were reportedly missing.