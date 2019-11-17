The gubernatorial and senatorial elections in Kogi state again showed how desperate some politicians could get to win an election.

Some of them went as far as bribing INEC officials to manipulate the results of the election in their favour.

On Sunday, November 17, 2019, a collation officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state presented a N50,000 bribe the politicians offered to a presiding officer in Igalamela-Odolu local government area of the state during the November 16 election in Kogi.

The Cable reports that the collation officer presented the money at the INEC headquarters in the state while submitting the result of the local government he coordinated.

More details later…