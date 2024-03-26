ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kidnapped Edo PDP chairman regains freedom after 10 days in captivity

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to one of the family member, the PDP leader was released unhurt.

Dr Anthony Aziegbemi, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State [Punch Newspapers]
Dr Anthony Aziegbemi, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State [Punch Newspapers]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Aziegbemi joined the family at 3 am on Tuesday after 10 days in captivity.

Clem Aziegbemi, on behalf of the family, said the PDP leader was released unhurt.

“As a member of the Aziegbemi family, we say thank you all for your great show of love and solidarity with us all through the period of the adoption of our beloved son, brother, cousin, and leader, Dr Tony Aziegbemi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you, all…. We are most grateful for all your valuable contributions through prayers and steadfastness. God bless,” he said.

Dr Aziegbemi was ambushed at the Bishop Edokpolor Boulevard Junction, Off Country Home, GRA Benin City while returning from Government House where held a meeting with Gov Godwin Obaseki.

His abduction came less than a month after his party conducted a primary election for the September 21 off-cycle governorship election in the state. When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Edo, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said an official statement would soon be issued on the development.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Otu sets up 8-man committee to tackle illegal mining in Cross River

Gov Otu sets up 8-man committee to tackle illegal mining in Cross River

Ondo APC mourns Akintelure, gubernatorial aspirant, after sudden demise

Ondo APC mourns Akintelure, gubernatorial aspirant, after sudden demise

As Honduras president, Hernandez helped smuggle cocaine to US

As Honduras president, Hernandez helped smuggle cocaine to US

Nigerians must do their best for country's progress - Ex-Buhari Aide

Nigerians must do their best for country's progress - Ex-Buhari Aide

US governor bans children under 14 from having social media accounts

US governor bans children under 14 from having social media accounts

Governor Adeleke says the media is a major partner in his achievements

Governor Adeleke says the media is a major partner in his achievements

Tinubu plans CNG initiative to ease Nigerians' burdens of fuel subsidy removal

Tinubu plans CNG initiative to ease Nigerians' burdens of fuel subsidy removal

Kidnapped Edo PDP chairman regains freedom after 10 days in captivity

Kidnapped Edo PDP chairman regains freedom after 10 days in captivity

Ondo APC governorship aspirant Paul Akintelure is dead

Ondo APC governorship aspirant Paul Akintelure is dead

Pulse Sports

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NLC President, Joe Ajaero [Twitter@KemPatriot]

LP crisis deepens as NLC shuts party secretariats, demands Abure's sacking

Labour Party national chairman, Julius Abure

Call Ajaero, NLC to order - Labour Party petitions SGF over office vandalism

Valentine Ozigbo [Twitter-@valyntino]

Anambra 2025: Labour Party chieftain Ozigbo declares to run against Soludo

Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia [Twitter/@Alialization]

Governor Alia wants local government system to work in Benue