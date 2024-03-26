Kidnapped Edo PDP chairman regains freedom after 10 days in captivity

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Aziegbemi joined the family at 3 am on Tuesday after 10 days in captivity.

Clem Aziegbemi, on behalf of the family, said the PDP leader was released unhurt.

“As a member of the Aziegbemi family, we say thank you all for your great show of love and solidarity with us all through the period of the adoption of our beloved son, brother, cousin, and leader, Dr Tony Aziegbemi.

“Thank you, all…. We are most grateful for all your valuable contributions through prayers and steadfastness. God bless,” he said.

Dr Aziegbemi was ambushed at the Bishop Edokpolor Boulevard Junction, Off Country Home, GRA Benin City while returning from Government House where held a meeting with Gov Godwin Obaseki.