ADVERTISEMENT
20 other Nigerians who received the GCON Award

Ima Elijah

Only two women have recieved the GCON Award.

Atiku Abubakar, Kashim Shettima, and Aliko Dangote have all received the GCON Award. What do all 3 have in common?
Yesterday, Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima was conferred with the national honour by the outgoing president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Shettima receives GCON Award [Presidency]
Shettima receives GCON Award [Presidency]

The prestigious award recognises outstanding achievements in various fields, from politics and business to law and diplomacy.

Here, we present a list of 20 remarkable Nigerians who have been honored with the esteemed GCON award.

A distinguished politician, Joseph Wayas served as the President of the Nigerian Senate during the late 1970s, leaving a lasting impact on the country's legislative landscape.

Late Senate President of the Second Republic, Dr Joseph Wayas [Punch]
Late Senate President of the Second Republic, Dr Joseph Wayas [Punch]
Renowned for his exceptional contributions to the Nigerian judiciary, Adetokunbo Ademola served as the first Chief Justice of Nigeria, shaping the nation's legal system.

Sir Adetokunbo Ademola [Twitter]
Sir Adetokunbo Ademola [Twitter]

An esteemed military officer and de facto vice president of Nigeria from 1976 to 1979, Shehu Musa Yar'Adua played a pivotal role in shaping the nation's political landscape during his tenure.

Shehu Musa Yar'Adua [Hotpen]
Shehu Musa Yar'Adua [Hotpen]
Alex Ekwueme made history as Nigeria's first elected Vice President, demonstrating his commitment to public service and his invaluable contributions to the nation.

Marigayi Dr. Alex Ekwueme
Marigayi Dr. Alex Ekwueme

As Africa's wealthiest individual, Aliko Dangote's remarkable entrepreneurial journey has not only transformed Nigeria's business landscape but also made a significant impact on the continent's economy.

Aliko Dangote [Business Insider]
Aliko Dangote [Business Insider]

Having served as Nigeria's Vice President from 1999 to 2007, Atiku Abubakar's political career has been marked by his dedication to public service and his contributions to the nation's development.

Atiku Abubakar [Medium/@atiku]
Atiku Abubakar [Medium/@atiku]
Bello M. Yusuf was elected to the Nigerian Senate in 1999 and reelected in 2003, representing the Jigawa South West constituency. Throughout their tenure, they played significant roles in opposing the Third Term Agenda and criticizing President Obasanjo's handling of a petroleum development fund.

The former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, guided the nation through a crucial period, implementing several policies and initiatives that aimed to foster growth and development.

Goodluck Jonathan
Goodluck Jonathan
Idris L. Kutigi joined the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 1992 and served as Chief Justice from 30 January 2007 to 30 December 2009.

Idris L Kutigi [Guardian]
Idris L Kutigi [Guardian]

A prominent Nigerian businessman, Mike Adenuga has not only achieved tremendous success in telecommunications and oil exploration but has also played a vital role in empowering the nation's economy.

Mike Adenuga [Daily Trust]
Mike Adenuga [Daily Trust]
Serving as Nigeria's Vice President from 1999 to 2007, Mike Akhigbe contributed to the nation's progress and governance during a crucial period of democratic transition.

Mike Akhigbe [Okhai Akhigbe & Co]
Mike Akhigbe [Okhai Akhigbe & Co]

Murtala Nyako's tenure as the Governor of Adamawa State witnessed notable developmental strides and initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the state's residents. Prior to then he served in the Navy, at one time being military governor of Niger State, and being appointed Chief of Naval Staff in December 1989.

Murtala Nyako [Guardian]
Murtala Nyako [Guardian]

A prominent architect and former Vice President of Nigeria, Namadi Sambo played a key role in shaping the nation's infrastructure landscape, leaving a lasting legacy.

Former Vice President Namadi Sambo [Punch]
Former Vice President Namadi Sambo [Punch]
As the current Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo has played a supporting role in implementing Buhari's policies and programs aimed at economic development, poverty eradication, and good governance.

Yemi Osinbajo [BusinessDay]
Yemi Osinbajo [BusinessDay]

Having served as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim made significant contributions to Nigeria's governance and administrative processes.

Anyim Pius Anyim [Vanguard]
Anyim Pius Anyim [Vanguard]
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a renowned economist, and international development expert, served as Nigeria's Finance Minister, and currently serving as the Director General of World Trade Organisation.

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala [Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images]
Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala [Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images]

As the fifth Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed, a distinguished Nigerian diplomat, has represented the country on the global stage and advocated for sustainable development.

Deputy Secretary General of the UN, Amina J. Mohammed
Deputy Secretary General of the UN, Amina J. Mohammed

Sen. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, the current President of the Nigerian Senate, has demonstrated strong leadership and dedication to the nation's legislative processes, driving positive change.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan [Tope Brown]
Senate President Ahmad Lawan [Tope Brown]
Former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad plays a vital role in upholding justice, ensuring the rule of law, and protecting the rights of Nigerians.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad. [Punch]
Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad. [Punch]
Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola. (Punch)
Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola. (Punch)

Serving as the Chief Justice of Nigeria and a distinguished career as a Supreme Court Justice, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has contributed significantly to Nigeria's legal system, adjudicating cases of national importance.

The recipients of the GCON award represent a diverse array of accomplished individuals who have made substantial contributions to Nigeria's development and progress.

From politics and business to law and diplomacy, their exceptional achievements have left an indelible mark on the nation's history.

Many argue that perhaps it is too early for Shittima to be honoured with this award; however, from the list above it is traditional for Vice Presidents to recieve the GCON Award.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

