20 other Nigerians who received the GCON Award

Yesterday, Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima was conferred with the national honour by the outgoing president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Pulse Nigeria

The prestigious award recognises outstanding achievements in various fields, from politics and business to law and diplomacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here, we present a list of 20 remarkable Nigerians who have been honored with the esteemed GCON award.

1. Joseph Wayas:

A distinguished politician, Joseph Wayas served as the President of the Nigerian Senate during the late 1970s, leaving a lasting impact on the country's legislative landscape.

Late Senate President of the Second Republic, Dr Joseph Wayas [Punch] Pulse Nigeria

2. Adetokunbo Ademola:

ADVERTISEMENT

Renowned for his exceptional contributions to the Nigerian judiciary, Adetokunbo Ademola served as the first Chief Justice of Nigeria, shaping the nation's legal system.

Pulse Nigeria

3. Shehu Musa Yar'Adua:

An esteemed military officer and de facto vice president of Nigeria from 1976 to 1979, Shehu Musa Yar'Adua played a pivotal role in shaping the nation's political landscape during his tenure.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Alex Ekwueme:

Alex Ekwueme made history as Nigeria's first elected Vice President, demonstrating his commitment to public service and his invaluable contributions to the nation.

ece-auto-gen

5. Aliko Dangote:

As Africa's wealthiest individual, Aliko Dangote's remarkable entrepreneurial journey has not only transformed Nigeria's business landscape but also made a significant impact on the continent's economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aliko Dangote Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

6. Atiku Abubakar:

Having served as Nigeria's Vice President from 1999 to 2007, Atiku Abubakar's political career has been marked by his dedication to public service and his contributions to the nation's development.

Pulse Nigeria

7. Bello Maitama Yusuf:

ADVERTISEMENT

Bello M. Yusuf was elected to the Nigerian Senate in 1999 and reelected in 2003, representing the Jigawa South West constituency. Throughout their tenure, they played significant roles in opposing the Third Term Agenda and criticizing President Obasanjo's handling of a petroleum development fund.

8. Goodluck Jonathan:

The former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, guided the nation through a crucial period, implementing several policies and initiatives that aimed to foster growth and development.

ece-auto-gen

9. Idris L. Kutigi:

ADVERTISEMENT

Idris L. Kutigi joined the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 1992 and served as Chief Justice from 30 January 2007 to 30 December 2009.

Pulse Nigeria

10. Mike Adenuga:

A prominent Nigerian businessman, Mike Adenuga has not only achieved tremendous success in telecommunications and oil exploration but has also played a vital role in empowering the nation's economy.

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT

11. Mike Akhigbe:

Serving as Nigeria's Vice President from 1999 to 2007, Mike Akhigbe contributed to the nation's progress and governance during a crucial period of democratic transition.

Pulse Nigeria

12. Murtala Nyako:

Murtala Nyako's tenure as the Governor of Adamawa State witnessed notable developmental strides and initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the state's residents. Prior to then he served in the Navy, at one time being military governor of Niger State, and being appointed Chief of Naval Staff in December 1989.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

13. Namadi Sambo:

A prominent architect and former Vice President of Nigeria, Namadi Sambo played a key role in shaping the nation's infrastructure landscape, leaving a lasting legacy.

ece-auto-gen

14. Yemi Osinbajo:

ADVERTISEMENT

As the current Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo has played a supporting role in implementing Buhari's policies and programs aimed at economic development, poverty eradication, and good governance.

Pulse Nigeria

15. Anyim Pius Anyim:

Having served as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim made significant contributions to Nigeria's governance and administrative processes.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

16. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala:

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a renowned economist, and international development expert, served as Nigeria's Finance Minister, and currently serving as the Director General of World Trade Organisation.

Pulse Nigeria

17. Amina J. Mohammed:

As the fifth Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed, a distinguished Nigerian diplomat, has represented the country on the global stage and advocated for sustainable development.

ADVERTISEMENT

WSSCC

18. Sen. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan:

Sen. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, the current President of the Nigerian Senate, has demonstrated strong leadership and dedication to the nation's legislative processes, driving positive change.

Pulse Nigeria

19. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad:

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad plays a vital role in upholding justice, ensuring the rule of law, and protecting the rights of Nigerians.

Pulse Nigeria

20. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola:

Pulse Nigeria

Serving as the Chief Justice of Nigeria and a distinguished career as a Supreme Court Justice, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has contributed significantly to Nigeria's legal system, adjudicating cases of national importance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recipients of the GCON award represent a diverse array of accomplished individuals who have made substantial contributions to Nigeria's development and progress.

From politics and business to law and diplomacy, their exceptional achievements have left an indelible mark on the nation's history.