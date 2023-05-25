The sports category has moved to a new website.
GCON award humbling experience – Shettima

News Agency Of Nigeria

Shettima said there was need for humility and commitment to duty as power came from God.

Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima. [Presidency]
Shettima spoke with State House correspondents after a courtesy visit to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Shettima, alongside President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, were earlier at the State House Banquet Hall, conferred with national honours by the outgoing president.

Tinubu was conferred with the national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (GCFR), while Shettima bagged GCON.

The vice president-elect said that the incoming administration of Tinubu would hit the ground running immediately after inauguration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu and Shettima will be inaugurated on May 29.

“At the instance of the Vice President, who is a friend, who is a contemporary, I came in just to exchange pleasantries and cross pollinate ideas on how to move the nation forward.

“He took me round the offices out of courtesy and I want to commend him; I want to thank him for extending that courtesy for me; just cross fertilisation of ideas.

“I believe President Tinubu will hit the ground running from day one; we do not have the luxury of time.

“I will be the vice president; I don’t want to be presumptions; I don’t want to make loud proclamations, but my good feeling and my interactions with him tend to show that we will hit the ground running from day one.’’

He said there was need for humility and commitment to duty as power came from God.

The vice president-elect however solicited the support of the media and all Nigerians in building a new nation.

“It was a humbling experience; we are what we are not because of our intellect, not because of our physical prowess, not because of our pedigree, or political sagacity.

“It is just a gift from God and power is the most ephemeral of God’s gift to humanity.

“Four years or eight years in this time is not more than eight weeks; so, I believe it is a humbling experience; it is a call to national duty.

“We need the support of all of you, especially the media, for us to succeed; so, we implore you to join us in building a new Nigeria,’’ he said.

