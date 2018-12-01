Pulse.ng logo
Jimi Agbaje alleges that his campaign posters are being removed

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jimi Agbaje alleges that his campaign posters are being removed play

Jimi Agbaje

(My newswatch)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Jimi Agbaje has alleged that his campaign posters are being removed and vandalized.

Agbaje made thin known in a post which he put out on Twitter.

The PDP guber candidate said: “Early this morning our boards were vandalized and removed just as campaign commenced. Some of our deployment staff were also threatened with violence and warned to desist.

“Fellow Lagosians, we must stand against this sort of tyranny. This is no ordinary election. This is a fight for #Freedom. A fight for Democracy. A fight for Lagos. We will not be silent and we will not be oppressed or suppressed into a corner. This time around, Democracy must win.”

 

Wishes Sanwo-Olu well

Jimi Agbaje had earlier wished all the Lagos governorship candidates well ahead of the commencement of campaigns.

ALSO READ: Jimi Agbaje is not serious about governing Lagos

“To Mr. Sanwo-Olu, thank you for the well wishes. In the same manner, I extend my best wishes to you and all the other governorship candidates running in Lagos. This election is about the people of Lagos. Let the campaigns begin,” he added.

Jimi Agbaje lost to Akinwunmi Ambode in 2015 governorship election.

