Jimi Agbaje, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 General Elections, has denied the claim that his election was sponsored by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Agbaje told the News Agency of Nigeria that all the allegations against him during the election were designed to ridicule him.

He said, “There were many things said. I was accused of being the opposition’s mole in the party, saying that it was Bola Tinubu that was sponsoring me.

“All those allegations were their own figment of imaginations because Tinubu that they are talking about, I had yet to meet him in the past six years, so where is that coming from?

Bola Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos State and national leader of the APC was said to have used Jimi Agbaje as a mole in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections. (Punch)

“Also, it was said that I am the one supplying drugs to all the state hospitals in Lagos. If anybody says I am a government contractor, such a person should produce proof.

“People can be accused of anything, and that is what politics is all about. I have said it, I am not a government contractor, either state or federal.”

The politician added that part of the allegations against him during the last election was that he pitched the Yorubas against other tribes, adding that he didn't do such.

“I was accused of an alliance with the Igbos against the Yoruba interest. I want to challenge anyone with the record of such an alliance to produce it because I never did.

“I don’t play politics of sentiments because I am different, all those allegations were just politicking to equate me out.

“Well, concerning running for gubernatorial election again, I have not said that I will run, but I remain a politician. I can remain as a politician without contesting for election, ” Agbaje said.