I’ve honoured 2019 agreements with coalition parties – Makinde

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, on Sunday in Ibadan.

Adidas said that Makinde stated this during the 85th birthday ceremony of a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Micheal Koleosho, held at his residence in Akobo area of Ibadan.

The governor said some of those who accused him of breaching the agreement reached with the parties that went into coalition with him in 2019 did not have their facts.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that some of the people who wanted to make the 2019 coalition agreement an issue in the build-up to the 2023 election had no knowledge of the issues.

Makinde, however, described the former SSG as one of the best politicians that the state had ever produced, adding that the 85-year-old man was one of his role models.

He thanked the octogenarian for supporting his administration since 2019, adding that he was one of the leaders who facilitated the coalition arrangement then.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Makinde, who presented a brand new Toyota Landcruiser SUV to the celebrator, prayed God to grant him more years in good health.

In his remarks, Koleosho gave glory and adoration to God for attaining the age of 85.

ADVERTISEMENT

He used the occasion to call for peaceful co-existence among the politicians in the state.

He urged the politicians to shun politics of bitterness and think of what they could do for the state.