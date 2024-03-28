ADVERTISEMENT
INEC to publish credentials of 17 Edo governorship candidates on Saturday

Bayo Wahab

INEC urged residents of the state to scrutinise the credentials of the candidates ahead of the forthcoming governorship election.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Twitter:INEC]
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Twitter:INEC]

The commission’s National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, made this known on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Olumekun said INEC will display copies of Form EC9 along with all academic credentials and other documents submitted by each candidate at the state headquarters and the 18 local government offices across Edo State.

He said, “Following the conclusion of party primaries, 17 political parties have uploaded their candidates’ nomination forms for the Edo State Governorship Election by the deadline of 6 pm on 24th March 2024 when the dedicated portal automatically shut down.

“The personal particulars of the governorship candidates and their running mates will be published on Saturday 30th March 2024, a week from the last date for the submission of nominations as provided in Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“The commission shall publish the personal particulars by displaying copies of Form EC9 along with all academic credentials and other documents submitted by each candidate at the state headquarters and the 18 local government offices across Edo State.”

INEC, therefore, urged residents of the state to scrutinise the credentials of the candidates ahead of the forthcoming governorship election.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

