The Presidency has, again, lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the conduct of the 2019 general election.

Presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, said the electoral umpire “managed” to conduct the elections despite temporary “setbacks”.

Reacting to the endorsement of the 2019 presidential election, by some political parties, as free, fair and credible, Shehu urged politicians to shun acts that would affect the electoral process.

“Despite the temporary setbacks experienced at the beginning, INEC managed to produce an election in which the voice of the ordinary people counted. Democracy is founded on the will of the people and INEC did well to ensure this outcome was achieved in the 2019 elections,” the statement said.

“The success of democracy does not only depend on electoral laws, but also on behaviour, character and attitude of politicians.

”Do-or-die politics is a threat to the success of electoral laws and democracy. And you don't need to kill in order to serve the people.”

The Presidency assured members of the joint forum of the 60 political parties and chairmen of parties that the President would not spare any effort in signing the Electoral Act into law.

Meanwhile, Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says he is confident of winning his case against President Buhari at the election tribunal.

Atiku, who claims he won the presidential election with about 1.6 million votes, is challenging President Buhari’s victory at the polls.