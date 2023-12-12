INEC Chairman Yakubu warns politicians against 'win-at-all-costs' attitude

Prof Yakubu lamented that, in the face of electoral defeats, some politicians resort to blaming INEC for their misfortunes, often engaging in a campaign to "demonise" officials and question the legitimacy of electoral processes.

Addressing the newly sworn-in RECs, Yakubu cautioned them against engaging in unproductive debates that divert their attention from their core duties.

He stated the importance of being open to constructive criticism and maintaining a tradition of regular consultations with critical stakeholders, including political parties, civil society organisations, the media, traditional institutions, religious bodies, and security agencies.

"Let me make it clear to you from the outset that you must at all times be guided by the electoral legal framework, the code of conduct for RECs, and your good conscience," warned Yakubu.

The INEC Chairman issued a stern warning, asserting that the commission would not tolerate acts of defiance, indiscretion, or transgression by any REC.

Highlighting the critical juncture at which the new RECs are joining the commission, Prof. Yakubu announced the forthcoming release of a combined timetable and schedule of activities for court-ordered re-run elections and bye-elections in constituencies with vacant legislative seats.

Providing specifics, Yakubu revealed that five vacancies had been declared in both the National and state assemblies.

He assured citizens in six other constituencies awaiting vacancy declarations that INEC is actively working with relevant legislative bodies to expedite the process.

The constituencies include Ebonyi South and Yobe East senatorial districts; Akoko North East/Akoko North-West Federal Constituency of Ondo State; Yauri/Shanga/Ngaski Federal Constituency of Kebbi State; Isa/Sabon Birni Federal Constituency of Sokoto State; and Khana II State Constituency of Rivers State.