INEC bans use of phones in polling booths

INEC’s chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu made the announcement during a meeting with stakeholders on Monday in Osun.

INEC announces ban of phones in polling booth ahead of Osun guber election play

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

(NAN)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ban the use of mobile phones in polling booths ahead of the Osun governorship election.

The Osun governorship election is scheduled to hold on September 22, 2018.

According to Channels TV, INEC’s chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu made the announcement at a meeting with stakeholders on Monday, September 17, 2018, in Osun state.

Yakubu said that the electoral body took the decision to curb cote buying during elections.

He also explained that voters will be banned from using their mobile phones immediately they are issued ballot papers.

It is believed that voters use their phones to take pictures of the ballot paper as proof to party agents who in turn pay them money.

There were reports of massive vote buying during the recently concluded Ekiti governorship election.

INEC's chairman, and the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris have assured Nigerians that the Osun Governorship election will be credible.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

