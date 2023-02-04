Obi is the light; APC, PDP represent darkness - Babachir Lawal

Recall Lawal recently dumped the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over the controversial Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Meanwhile, the former SGF has now described his days in the ruling party as treading the path of darkness which, according to him, is what the party and the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) represent.

Lawal made this disclosure while fielding questions on Channels Television’s “The Verdict 2023”, on Friday, February 3, 2023.

Asked why he dumped the APC to become a Labour Party member and supporter of Obi, the former SGF explained that he repented “the darkness” of “the old system that used to govern us” when he saw the light.

He stressed that both the APC and PDP are peopled by the same kinds of people who wear the “same agbada”, adding that they both represented the darkness.

Lawal's words: “I’ve seen the light; you can repent when you see the light. I’ve seen the light, I saw the light and I repented, I’m sorry. I did that before. The light is Peter Obi. The darkness is the old system that used to govern us, which is represented by both the PDP and the APC. No change. Same people, same agbada, same red face cap. Same people. So Nigerians have seen the light, not only me.”

Speaking on the current APC government, Lawal noted that President Muhammadu Buhari has currently lost the plot even as he admitted that there was no government without an inner caucus.

He added that the people in Buhari's inner circle have refused to carry out the expectations of the President or even the public, saying Buhari had shown a remarkable sense of leadership in all the positions he held before 2015.

Lawal's words: “Things are out of his hands, there’s no running away from that fact. There are people that do not take the orders they are given. As soon as they leave where the order is given, they go and do different things. There is nothing like cabal. There is no government that does not have an inner caucus. There’s no government. There are people who have the ear of the President, to whom President by functionality, their functions in government, ought to do things, but they are not doing what the President tells them to do, or what the President expects them to do, or what the society itself expects them to do.

“I can tell you this, I know President Buhari very well, even long before he became President, and most Nigerians also knew him. And the expectation was that based on his antecedents as former governor of Borno State, former Minister of Petroleum, and then President, he had shown a remarkable sense of ability to rule.