'I'm yet to see bike parades celebrating Tinubu in the North,' P-Square says

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rude Boy one-half of Nigeria's legendary group P-Square has shared his thoughts regarding the state of the after the declaration of Bola Tinubu as Nigeria's president.

RudeBoy
RudeBoy

Details: Paul Okoye AKA Rude Boy took to his Instagram story to share his thoughts on the silence that has followed the aftermath of Nigeria's presidential election.

The ruling party's All Progressives Candidate Bola Tinubu was declared winner of the February 25th presidential while Nigerians were asleep on Wednesday, March 1st, 2023.

The announcement has sparked reactions with the opposition parties PDP, LP, and NNDP rejecting the result a position held by millions of Nigerians who have described the election as fraudulent.

According to Rude Boy, he is yet to see bike men parading in celebration in the North where Buhari scored the larger percentage of his votes.

"I'm yet to see a video of people celebrating that he won. Especially the people in the North with their bike parades on the street and all," the post reads.

The February 25th election has been reported to be filled with widespread rigging across the country aided by the failure of the INEC's IREV platform. There were also cases of voter harassment and intimidation.

The election which saw a large participation of the youths has left many disappointed and further injured INEC's already dented reputation.

The three major opposition parties have rejected the result even as Bola Tinubu has been handed a certificate of return by INEC despite failing to address the issues surrounding the election.

'I'm yet to see bike parades celebrating Tinubu in the North,' P-Square says

