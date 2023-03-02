'I'm yet to see bike parades celebrating Tinubu in the North,' P-Square says

The ruling party's All Progressives Candidate Bola Tinubu was declared winner of the February 25th presidential while Nigerians were asleep on Wednesday, March 1st, 2023.

The announcement has sparked reactions with the opposition parties PDP, LP, and NNDP rejecting the result a position held by millions of Nigerians who have described the election as fraudulent.

According to Rude Boy, he is yet to see bike men parading in celebration in the North where Buhari scored the larger percentage of his votes.

"I'm yet to see a video of people celebrating that he won. Especially the people in the North with their bike parades on the street and all," the post reads.

The February 25th election has been reported to be filled with widespread rigging across the country aided by the failure of the INEC's IREV platform. There were also cases of voter harassment and intimidation.

The election which saw a large participation of the youths has left many disappointed and further injured INEC's already dented reputation.