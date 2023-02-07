I’ll run detribalised govt. if elected Delta governor – Oborevwori

He said that he would be fair and accessible to all the ethnic tribes and the non-indigenes in the state, irrespective of their social status and religion.

Oborevwori said that he had the capacity and experience to make the state proud and do more for the present and future generations.

“By divine grace, I stand today as the longest-serving speaker of the Delta House of Assembly.

“I have enjoyed the respect and solidarity of my esteemed colleagues in the House since 2017 when I became the speaker.

“With all modesty, I have set a trail-blazing direction for the legislature and will show similar competence and commitment, with greater gusto, if elected governor of the state,” he said.

Oborevwori, who described himself as a man of the people, said that he had the vision of enthroning sustainable development, lasting peace and orderliness in the multi-ethnic state.

He solicited for the support of the media to enable him to prosecute his political ambition.

“I must continue to count on your significant support in my bid to become the next governor of Delta.

“As my dear friends and partners who believe in my tested abilities, you have two powerful tools to assist in electing me as governor, your pen and your PVCs.

“Help in publicising our positive M.O.R.E Agenda by explaining the potential dividends to the electorate across all quarters in the state,” he said.

Responding to questions from the newsmen, the governorship candidate said that he had done excellently well in his constituency (Okpe Local Government Area).

According to him, he is accessible, cool-headed and a unifier of people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the occasion had in attendance the Deputy Speaker, Mr Christopher Osho and the Commissioner for Finance, , Mr Fidelis Tilije.