The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Joe Igbokwe, believes that those who say President Muhammadu Buhari is not doing well are "liars from the pit of hell".

Igbokwe stated this on ChannelsTV's evening programme, Politics Today on Monday, August 13, 2019.

He blamed the country's economy and security challenges on the previous administrations of the Peoples Democratic Party +PDP).

“You (PDP) were there for 16 years and we didn’t see anything. In the midst of plenty, I cannot lay my hands on anything," Igbokwe said.

“Support your leader, don’t be a distraction. Anybody who tells you Buhari is not doing well is a liar from the pit of hell given where we are coming from,” he added.

But a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ken Okolugbo, said the APC led-Federal Government has not fared well in its cardinal promises of fighting corruption and insurgency, and improving the economy.

Okolugbo also accused President Buhari of favouritism in the fight against corruption.

“I will never give a pass mark, the only pass mark I will give is in terms of security. And our security is in tatters now," the APC chieftain said.

“On the issues of corruption, I have always said it that there is favouritism. Though they have made a significant progress, a lot of money has been recovered".

Okolugbo claimed the home-grown school feeding programme does not cover more than 15 states.