Igbo group in Lagos APC begs Tinubu to wade into party's issues

Conference 57 Chairmen came in place after proper harmonisation of all the five Igbo political groups in Lagos state APC – Coalition, Igbo Vision, South East, Anioma and Mandate. They came together three years ago to form what is today known as Ndigbo in APC Lagos state, under the Apex leadership of Mr Joe Igbokwe.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday in Lagos, Chairman of the group, Mr Chima -Davis Ukwandu said that lately, there had been distractions by some members of the Ndigbo in the APC in Lagos state, and that the party leadership in the state must investigate the situation.

Ukwandu alleged that there seemed to be compromise by a few disgruntled members of the group that must be looked into so as not to affect the group’s focus on rallying support from Igbos in Lagos state for the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu.

“We shall hold these detractors accountable for any negative consequences of these actions. We call on our sincere party leaders and our leader, the Jagaban himself, to quickly commission or carry out a private investigation on the intents or the remote motives of these characters.

”We sincerely doubt their faithfulness to the cause of our great party’s victory come 2023 general elections.

“We in Conference 57 Chairmen, as the grassroot based Ndigbo in APC Lagos state, and as the electoral votes melting point, our ears are on ground to hear all things. There seems to be great compromises in the air (not all in Rome are Romans).

“We earnestly request for independent investigators on the cause of these actions, we believe there may have been a high level of compromise across board to cause cold feelings among lgbo partisanship that threatens to affect our togetherness as one body,”

According to him, we will not allow this to stand, our highly laboured grassroot members should not be distracted or discouraged at this point of our political history.

“At this point, what should be in the mind of any faithful party man is how to ensure adequate mobilisation and maximising votes returns, our focus should be how to win election and not money.

"We should be talking on what unites us, than who will control Igbo campaign materials If indeed you are a true and faithful party man, you should be losing sleep than this selfish desires of material things.

“The question on the lips of everyone today is why now? What went wrong? Why suddenly create division five months to the elections? What did you see now that you didn’t see before?..”

Ukwandu reiterated the group’s support for its apex leadership, Igbokwe and its State Coordinator, Eze Uche Dimgba, pointing out that the group had passed a vote of confidence on the duo.

“We hereby state unequivocally, our unwavering loyalty and support for their leadership. It is our sure secured way for victory.

“Our collective resolve to ensure victory of our great party in the forthcoming elections should not be taken for granted. We know leaders that mean well for Ndigbo and our great party, the APC.”