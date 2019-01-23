Mr Emmanuel Jime, the All Progressives Congress (APC), governorship candidate in Benue, has said that he would not probe the activities of the incumbent governor, Samuel Ortom, if he succeeded him.

“If elected as governor of Benue, I will focus on driving development goals rather than embarking on probe panels that are vindictive and vengeful,” Jime told the the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Makurdi.

He said that the task of fixing the state’s damaged economy and public infrastructure was paramount to him.

“I will not have the luxury of probing anybody. I believe that there is lot of work that needs to be done. But, if the legislature decides that there are things it needs to look into, I will not intervene or stop such inquiry,” he said.

Jime declared that he was not a vengeful persons and had no hatred for anyone.

“If elected, I intend to hit the ground running because I will have a four-year term during which I intend to deliver services to the Benue people.

“I will ensure that every single day will count for me. If one wastes time thinking and looking backward, you are likely to lose focus.

“This whole point of getting into office to start probing the past, that is not in my DNA; that’s not who I am.”

He promised to involve more youths and women in his cabinet, especially since Nigeria’s future is in the hands of the youths.

Jime said that he would remain socially active on the social media platforms such as Facebook, Tweeter, Instagram, so as to get steady feedback from members of the public.