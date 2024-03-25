ADVERTISEMENT
Governor Alia wants local government system to work in Benue

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alia wants local government administration to be accountable and transparent.

Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia [Twitter/@Alialization]
Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia [Twitter/@Alialization]

Alia said this when he declared open a two-day workshop for Local Government Caretaker Committees, Director-General, Services and Administration (DGSA) and Treasurers in Makurdi on Monday.

He said all the 23 local government councils in the state had been granted full autonomy. Alia said the local government councils were supposed to work as the third tier of government as enshrined in the constitution with full autonomy.

He said the local government administration must be accountable and transparent, in line with the rule of law at all times. The governor also said the local government councils must keep clean and straight records at all times for auditors and the anti graft agencies. He said the local council chairpersons must ensure they identify projects that had direct bearing on the community for execution.

Alia said the councils must intensify efforts to boost Internally Generated Revenue at the grassroots and cautioned against misappropriation of such revenues. He urged the chairpersons to remain at their duty posts and ensure they attend to the issues within their jurisdiction.

Alia said the state was awaiting fuel subsidy removal palliative from the Federal Government for distribution across the state.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Special Adviser to the governor on Bureau for Local Government and Chieftainacy Affairs, Dr Dennis Akura, commended the governor for the workshop aimed at enhancing the capacity of the local government councils administrators.

Akura said the training reflected a proactive approach to improving governance at the grassroots.

"Your dedication to implementing the administration's transformation agenda, including the enforcement of a workable local government system which is crucial for driving positive change across the 23 local government areas.

"Permit me to appreciate your commitment to local government staff welfare including pensions and gratuity. As the arrow head of the third tier, we will never disappoint you. It's evident that the administration is committed to fostering a conducive environment for sustainable development and progress.

"I look forward to your active participation in the workshop, and am optimistic that it would add valuable insights that can be applied to your daily administrative responsibilities. Let us collectively strive to make the most of this training opportunity for the betterment of our communities and the state as a whole," he said

News Agency Of Nigeria

