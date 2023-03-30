The sports category has moved to a new website.

Group calls for unity, respect for rule of law after Tinubu's victory

Nurudeen Shotayo



Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect.


The organization congratulated the incoming President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Vice-President elect, Kashim Shettima, on their victory, and expressed their pride in the peaceful and democratic process that led to their emergence.

However, NUFTS acknowledged that the election was not without its challenges, and called on all aggrieved parties to explore the appropriate legal avenues for seeking redress, rather than resorting to violence or any act that may disrupt the peace and orderliness in the country.

The organization also urged all political parties to accept the outcome of the election in good faith and support the incoming government's efforts to build a prosperous and united Nigeria.

NUFTS expressed concern over recent reports of people trying to ferment trouble and disturb the peace, and called on all such persons to desist and retrace their steps in order not to encroach on the rights and freedom of other law-abiding citizens.

The organization also called on all political parties, especially the opposition, to refrain from making inciting comments or taking actions that may heat up the polity.

NUFTS commended the efforts of security agencies in ensuring the safety and security of Nigerians during the election period and called on them to remain vigilant during this post-election period.

In conclusion, NUFTS urged all Nigerians to uphold the principles of peace and orderliness and refrain from any act that may threaten the peace and stability of the country.

The organization also called on the media, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders to play their part in ensuring that Nigeria remains peaceful and prosperous, anchored on stable democracy.






