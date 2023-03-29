Governor Sanwo-Olu lauds Tinubu's sacrifice for Nigerian democracy

The remarks were made in a congratulatory message sent to Tinubu on the occasion of his 71st birthday on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, signed the statement, which hailed the former Lagos Governor as a “visionary, consistent, loyal and enigmatic master strategist”.

Sanwo-Olu blows Tinubu's horn

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

According to the statement, Tinubu played a pivotal role in the fight for democracy in Nigeria, even risking his life and personal belongings during the dark days of the military junta.

The statement also noted Tinubu’s tireless efforts alongside other progressives and pro-democracy activists during the annulment of the June 12 struggle.

These efforts helped to end the military interregnum and establish democracy in Nigeria, which is enjoyed today by all citizens.