Governor Sanwo-Olu lauds Tinubu's sacrifice for Nigerian democracy

Ima Elijah

Sanwo-Olu, has praised President-elect Bola Tinubu for risking his life during the struggle for democracy in Nigeria, in a congratulatory message on Tinubu's 71st birthday.

Tinubu-and-Sanwo
Tinubu-and-Sanwo

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commended President-elect Bola Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to democracy in Nigeria, claiming that he “risked his life” for the cause.

The remarks were made in a congratulatory message sent to Tinubu on the occasion of his 71st birthday on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, signed the statement, which hailed the former Lagos Governor as a “visionary, consistent, loyal and enigmatic master strategist”.

Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu (NAN)
Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu (NAN) Pulse Nigeria

According to the statement, Tinubu played a pivotal role in the fight for democracy in Nigeria, even risking his life and personal belongings during the dark days of the military junta.

The statement also noted Tinubu’s tireless efforts alongside other progressives and pro-democracy activists during the annulment of the June 12 struggle.

These efforts helped to end the military interregnum and establish democracy in Nigeria, which is enjoyed today by all citizens.

Meanwhile: In related news, Tinubu cancelled the annual colloquium that usually marks his birthday this year. Instead, he has opted for special prayers and a thanksgiving service.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

