news

Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has announced his decision to contest for a seat in the Senate in the 2019 general elections as his second term as governor is set to end.

The governor made the announcement while speaking at the maiden Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar Foundation Peace Lecture held at the Trenchard Hall of University of Ibadan, the state capital, on Friday, September 21, 2018.

The governor said, "You know I am running for the Senate. So, I went to Abuja for the screening exercise of our party and just returned yesterday."

Ajimobi previously served as the representative of Oyo South Senatorial district between 2003 and 2007 before he was elected Oyo State governor in 2011 and won re-election in 2015.

With his announcement, Ajimobi joins the list of serving governors who are eyeing seats in the upper legislative chamber in 2019. That list includes Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, Zamfara State governor, Abdul'aziz Yari, Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, Nasarawa State governor, Tanko Al-Makura, and Yobe State governor, Ibrahim Geidam.