Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Governor Ajimobi says he'll return to Senate for 2nd term in 2019

Ajimobi Governor says he'll return to Senate for 2nd term in 2019

The governor wants to return to the upper legislative chamber to represent Oyo South Senatorial district.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Governor Ajimobi says he'll return to Senate for 2nd term play Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi (thenationonlineng)

Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has announced his decision to contest for a seat in the Senate in the 2019 general elections as his second term as governor is set to end.

The governor made the announcement while speaking at the maiden Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar Foundation Peace Lecture held at the Trenchard Hall of University of Ibadan, the state capital, on Friday, September 21, 2018.

The governor said, "You know I am running for the Senate. So, I went to Abuja for the screening exercise of our party and just returned yesterday."

Ajimobi previously served as the representative of Oyo South Senatorial district between 2003 and 2007 before he was elected Oyo State governor in 2011 and won re-election in 2015.

With his announcement, Ajimobi joins the list of serving governors who are eyeing seats in the upper legislative chamber in 2019. That list includes Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, Zamfara State governor, Abdul'aziz Yari, Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, Nasarawa State governor, Tanko Al-Makura, and Yobe State governor, Ibrahim Geidam.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ambode Lagos Governor allegedly insults Tinubu after phone conversationbullet
2 Ambode Tinubu rejects all pleas from Lagos Governor’s wife in Osogbobullet
3 Jide Sanwo-Olu 7 Things to know about the man who could become the...bullet

Related Articles

Environmental Levy Oyo govt shuts Obasanjo Farms
Ajimobi APC will emerge victorious in Osun State governorship poll – Oyo state governor
Ajimobi Oyo State Governor orders aspirants to leave cabinet
In Osun Osinbajo, Oshiomhole, others storm venue for APC mega rally
Ajimobi Oyo Governor declares public holiday for PVC registration, collection
Saliu Adetunji Ajimobi, Ladoja in warm embrace at Olubadan’s 90th birthday
Buhari President congratulates Olubadan of Ibadan at 90
Yinka Ayefele Gov Ajimobi says Music House demolition about rule of law

Politics

Ex Governor's son withdraws from APC Rep race in Ekiti
2019 Election Ex Governor's son withdraws from APC Rep race in Ekiti
#THERACE: Registered Political Parties In Nigeria
2019 General Elections Igbo Group faults political parties on indirect primaries
Buhari's Presidency calls Saraki a very dangerous person
Saraki Buhari's Presidency calls Senate President a "very dangerous person"
5 things INEC wants you to know before you vote Osun election
Osun Election 5 things INEC wants you to know before you vote in gubernatorial election
X
Advertisement