RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Google Trends: Peter Obi drags audience attention with Beauty Tukura

Ima Elijah

Reno Omokri taunted Obidients... #BBNaija has shifted their attention...

Beauty Tukura, Peter Obi
Beauty Tukura, Peter Obi

Recommended articles

Why this matters: Earlier, Former Presidential media aide, Reno Omokri taunted the supporters of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi as he said that Africa’s most popular reality TV show #BBNaija has shifted their attention from trending on Twitter.

Omokri is known for criticising Obi’s supporters popularly branded ‘Obidients’ for months, as his arguments are that they are abusive and without political structures to make the former Anambra governor emerge as the nation’s President in the 2023 presidential election.

Top trends in Nigeria: However, in analysing the most trended topics around both subjects, based on news stories and audience interest, Beauty Tukura and Peter Obi top the trends for the last 24 hours.

Who is Beauty Tukura?: Beauty Etsanyi Tukura, a disqualified BBNaija housemate, trended today after her ex-housemates engages in a conversation around their relationship with her.

The conversation sparked up conversation online and landed her the top spot trend.

Peter Obi takes over: Less than three hours later, political topics swept off Tukura from top three trends, to conversations around Obi.

In this Google Trend chart, Obi (Red) lags behind Tukura (Blue) by just one point.

Google Trends: Beauty Tukurfa vs Peter Obi
Google Trends: Beauty Tukurfa vs Peter Obi Pulse Nigeria

Why Obi trended: Obi's conversations were pushed by reports of his visit to Goodluck Jonathan, in view of commencing election campaigns, as reported by Pulse.

What you should know: In previous times, Omokri's argument that the BBNaija show diverts the young audience's attention away from political conversations may have been valid.

Who has the audience attention: However, according to the trend chart, the audience has successfully sustained both subject matters with almost equal intensity.

Peter Obi leads polls in politics today: In related news, if Nigeria’s presidential election was held today, Peter Obi of the Labour Party would win, according to an opinion poll conducted by NOI Polls.

The poll, commissioned by ANAP Foundation was conducted this month and suggests a three-horse presidential race between Mr Obi, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Google Trends: Peter Obi drags audience attention with Beauty Tukura

Google Trends: Peter Obi drags audience attention with Beauty Tukura

We are willing to call off strike – ASUU

We are willing to call off strike – ASUU

Peter Obi meets Jonathan ahead of election campaign

Peter Obi meets Jonathan ahead of election campaign

Why Nigeria must add value to its cashew nuts — Obasanjo

Why Nigeria must add value to its cashew nuts — Obasanjo

Despite PDP crisis, Seyi Makinde receives Atiku Abubakar, Ifeanyi Okowa

Despite PDP crisis, Seyi Makinde receives Atiku Abubakar, Ifeanyi Okowa

WASSCE: WAEC clears air over withheld results

WASSCE: WAEC clears air over withheld results

Buhari presides over security council meeting, hosts victorious Commonwealth athletes

Buhari presides over security council meeting, hosts victorious Commonwealth athletes

1,868 APC members defect to PDP in Sokoto

1,868 APC members defect to PDP in Sokoto

Court orders INEC to accept Akpabio as APC senatorial candidate

Court orders INEC to accept Akpabio as APC senatorial candidate

Trending

Femi Fani-Kayode

Fani-Kayode accuses Peter Obi of attempting to start a second civil war

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Fayose reveals Peter Obi as his choice for presidency

Ifeanyi-Ubah

How Ifeanyi Ubah survived an attack on his convoy

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Aminu Tambuwal (Goldennews)

BREAKING: PDP names Tambuwal as Director General for Presidential campaign