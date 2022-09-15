Google Trends: Peter Obi drags audience attention with Beauty Tukura

Why this matters: Earlier, Former Presidential media aide, Reno Omokri taunted the supporters of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi as he said that Africa’s most popular reality TV show #BBNaija has shifted their attention from trending on Twitter.

Omokri is known for criticising Obi’s supporters popularly branded ‘Obidients’ for months, as his arguments are that they are abusive and without political structures to make the former Anambra governor emerge as the nation’s President in the 2023 presidential election.

Top trends in Nigeria: However, in analysing the most trended topics around both subjects, based on news stories and audience interest, Beauty Tukura and Peter Obi top the trends for the last 24 hours.

Who is Beauty Tukura?: Beauty Etsanyi Tukura, a disqualified BBNaija housemate, trended today after her ex-housemates engages in a conversation around their relationship with her.

The conversation sparked up conversation online and landed her the top spot trend.

Peter Obi takes over: Less than three hours later, political topics swept off Tukura from top three trends, to conversations around Obi.

In this Google Trend chart, Obi (Red) lags behind Tukura (Blue) by just one point.

Pulse Nigeria

Why Obi trended: Obi's conversations were pushed by reports of his visit to Goodluck Jonathan, in view of commencing election campaigns, as reported by Pulse.

What you should know: In previous times, Omokri's argument that the BBNaija show diverts the young audience's attention away from political conversations may have been valid.

Who has the audience attention: However, according to the trend chart, the audience has successfully sustained both subject matters with almost equal intensity.

Peter Obi leads polls in politics today: In related news, if Nigeria’s presidential election was held today, Peter Obi of the Labour Party would win, according to an opinion poll conducted by NOI Polls.