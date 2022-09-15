BBNaija 7: Chomzy drags Phyna and Groovy for 'betraying' Beauty

In a heart-to-heart that deteriorated to an argument between Phyna and Chomzy, the latter insisted that the Phyna and Groovy relationship was a huge betrayal to disqualified housemate Beauty.

In their defense, Phyna recalled conversations she had with Amaka regarding Beauty's attitude to Groovy. Groovy also shared that he and Beauty had broken up after their infamous fight that later spurred her disqualification from the show and owed her no "loyalty."

Recall that Beauty and Groovy started off a relationship in the first week of the season. Their relationship was, however, plagued by Beauty's irrational jealousy and violent behaviour.