Peter Obi meets Jonathan ahead of election campaign

Ima Elijah

...if Nigeria’s presidential election was held today, Peter Obi would win...

Goodluck Jonathan and Peter Obi
Goodluck Jonathan and Peter Obi

What Obi and Jonathan talked about: According to Obi, he and Jonathan exchanged views on issues of national importance during the meeting.

Sharing pictures of the visit on his Twitter page on Thursday, September 15, 2022, the former Anambra governor maintained that their discussion covered arrays of national interest questions ahead of the election.

“I recently visited my senior brother, H.E. @GEJonathan to exchange views on an array of serious national interest questions. -PO,” Obi captioned the pictures.

What you should know: The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the campaign for presidential, and National Assembly elections will commence on September 28, 2022, while that of governorship and state houses of assembly will commence on October 12, 2022.

The last campaign by political parties for the presidential and National Assembly is to end at midnight on February 23, 2023, while that of governorship and states assembly is at midnight on March 9, 2023.

Peter Obi leads polls today: In related news, if Nigeria’s presidential election was held today, Peter Obi of the Labour Party would win, according to an opinion poll conducted by NOI Polls.

The poll, commissioned by ANAP Foundation was conducted this month and suggests a three-horse presidential race between Mr Obi, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) came fourth in the poll and was described as a ‘dark horse’.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
