Give me APC ticket, I'll defeat Atiku before 12 noon - Gov Umahi

The Ebonyi state governor said if his party fielded him as the candidate against the former Vice President, he would wrap up victory before 12 noon on the election day.

Umahi, who is also the Chairman, South-East Governors’ Forum, made this assertion when he received the national leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists and National Association of Women Journalists, at the new Presidential lodge, Government House, Abakaliki, on Sunday May 28, 2022.

Punch reported that the presidential aspirant expressed his displeasure over the show of financial impudence put up by the PDP presidential aspirants during the party's special convention at the Velodrome complex of the Moshood Kashimawo Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

He said, “Assuming I was the President, I would have impounded those vehicles in Abuja. I weep for this country.”

Umahi also emphasised that the PDP marginalisation of the South-East region was the reason he dumped the party for the APC, adding that his achievements in his new party remains unbeatable.

He, however, appealed to Nigerians to elect leaders with trackable pedigree and good antecedents, rather than those with no vision on how to transform the country.