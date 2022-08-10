RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ghana's President denies coming between Tinubu and Peter Obi's business

Authors:

Ima Elijah

... the relationship between Nigeria and Ghana has been topsy-turvy over the years...

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana

Read Also

What President Nana Akufo-Addo was accused of: He denied a post on Facebook which claimed that he advised the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to give his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, a chance.

Nana Akufo-Addo response: In a Twitter post on Tuesday, August 08, 2022, Akufo-Addo labelled the information as false and mischievous.

The Ghana president made it clear he would never interfere in Nigeria’s politics.

“My attention has been drawn to a disturbing post making the rounds on social media, where it is alleged I have written to the 2023 presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to ‘give Peter Obi a chance and seek treatment for his health’.

“This is completely false and mischievous, with no iota of truth whatsoever in it,” Akufo-Addo wrote.

He added that “Ghana and Nigeria boast of decades of cordial, strong and brotherly relations,” and he is “not going to be the one to interfere in the internal affairs and politics of Nigeria.”

The relationship between Nigeria and Ghana: Although rated as the two biggest economies in West Africa, the relationship between Nigeria and Ghana has been topsy-turvy over the years.

For more than five decades, Nigeria and Ghana have established bilateral relationships in line with mutual interest of both countries for their individual economic development agenda and shared prosperity for the West African region.

in sports, Nigeria versus Ghana is always contentious duel on any day regardless of what is at stake. Even a friendly does not douse the intensity both West African nations bring to the pitch. It is all or nothing. No football rivalry comes to close Jollof Derby in West Africa.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

After commissioning projects, I will start politics - Wike

After commissioning projects, I will start politics - Wike

Why is Wike so important to PDP? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Why is Wike so important to PDP? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

2023: APC promises to place more priority on workers’ welfare in Niger

2023: APC promises to place more priority on workers’ welfare in Niger

Insecurity: Katsina lawmakers plan to meet Masari, Buhari

Insecurity: Katsina lawmakers plan to meet Masari, Buhari

2023: Pat Utomi makes specific requests to INEC

2023: Pat Utomi makes specific requests to INEC

We've solved problem of passport booklets - FG

We've solved problem of passport booklets - FG

Ghana's President denies coming between Tinubu and Peter Obi's business

Ghana's President denies coming between Tinubu and Peter Obi's business

PDP in crisis: PDP opens up on ‘Wike banning Atiku’s campaign’

PDP in crisis: PDP opens up on ‘Wike banning Atiku’s campaign’

Coroner blames government agencies for Ikoyi building collapse

Coroner blames government agencies for Ikoyi building collapse

Trending

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

If you want our vote, stop killing Northerners in South-East – Baba-Ahmed

Governor Nyesom Wike receives three APC Governors; Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo states at his Port Harcourt residence on Friday, July 8, 2022. [@OvieNews]

Why I invited Tinubu's men to commission projects in Rivers – Nyesom Wike

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)

15 deregistered parties donate campaign structures across 777 LGAs to Obi

Peter Obi, 2023 Presidential Candidate

My Northern friends laughed when asked about Peter Obi's chances - Ulasi