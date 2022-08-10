Ghana's President denies coming between Tinubu and Peter Obi's business

What President Nana Akufo-Addo was accused of: He denied a post on Facebook which claimed that he advised the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to give his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, a chance.

Nana Akufo-Addo response: In a Twitter post on Tuesday, August 08, 2022, Akufo-Addo labelled the information as false and mischievous.

The Ghana president made it clear he would never interfere in Nigeria’s politics.

“My attention has been drawn to a disturbing post making the rounds on social media, where it is alleged I have written to the 2023 presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to ‘give Peter Obi a chance and seek treatment for his health’.

“This is completely false and mischievous, with no iota of truth whatsoever in it,” Akufo-Addo wrote.

He added that “Ghana and Nigeria boast of decades of cordial, strong and brotherly relations,” and he is “not going to be the one to interfere in the internal affairs and politics of Nigeria.”

The relationship between Nigeria and Ghana: Although rated as the two biggest economies in West Africa, the relationship between Nigeria and Ghana has been topsy-turvy over the years.

For more than five decades, Nigeria and Ghana have established bilateral relationships in line with mutual interest of both countries for their individual economic development agenda and shared prosperity for the West African region.