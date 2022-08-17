RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Galadima swears Atiku won 2019 elections

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Buhari is encircled by the same people who fought us, who wanted to eliminate us - Galadima

Alhaji Buba Galadima [News Digest]
Alhaji Buba Galadima [News Digest]

Buba Galadima, Speaking in an exclusive interview with Premium Times, the former President Muhammadu Buhari's ally said, "I can swear with Holy Qur’an that Atiku won the 2019 presidential election. Remember when President Buhari was asked by a pressman at that time, “will you congratulate the winner if you don’t win?” he replied that he is the one who would win."

President Buhari is surrounded by non-loyalists: Galadima further addressed the The president, politically losing his Katsina state senator, Ahmed Babba-Kaita, and his House of Representatives member from Daura to the opposition parties.

"When loyalists around you begin to leave you en masse, you should check yourself. You should check your relationship with them. Now, this man is encircled by the same people who fought us, who wanted to eliminate us when we were in the opposition with Buhari. I am talking about the likes of Adamu Abdullahi, Godswill Akpabio, Rotimi Amaechi and others.

"When his tenure ends, he will know the real looters in this country. I am sure he will be shocked by what will surely be exposed in the near future."

Who is Buba Galadima: Galadima is a Nigerian politician who was National Secretary of the Congress for Progressive Change a party formed in the run-up to the 2011 national elections as a leading platform for former military ruler and President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

The Congress for Progressive Change originated in The Buhari Organization (TBO) formed in 2006.

Buba Galadima is currently a member of the Board of Trustees of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), a party with former Kano State Governor, Rabi’u Kwankwaso, as its presidential flag bearer.





