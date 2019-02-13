Speaking during the training session, the Sector Commander of the FRSC in the state, Mrs Cecilia Alao, said the initiative would make the officers to be adequately prepared for what was expected of them during the generalelections.

Alao urged the officers to ensure smooth movement of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and election materials.

We have certified INEC vehicles and are in the process of certifying NURTW vehicles that INEC will use in moving election materials because we do not want a situation where a vehicle will break down when transporting election materials.

With this training, the officers have been educated not to compromise and not go beyond its specified role and I amconfident FRSC will not disappoint Nigerians, Alao said.

She said that 2,000 personnel of the corps would be deployed to complement other security agencies that would be at the polling units on election day.

Alao, however, warned voters that would be voting in distant locations to go a day ahead, saying there would be restriction on movement on the day.

In his lecture, the representative of INEC in the state,Mr Michael Alabi, said FRSC and other security agencies have major roles to play in conducting free and credible polls.

Alabi urged them to be professional in discharging their duties and not to allow any politician to use them for selfish gains.

He also urged the FRSC to work in synergy with other security agencies and ensure the security of INEC staff and materials as well as the electorate.

Also speaking, the representative of the police in the state, ACP Joseph Eribo, urged security agents to shun anything that would jeopardise their career .

Politics will come and go, dont do anything you know you cannot account for.

The goals of the security agencies is to have a peaceful election in Nigeria and we will do everything to ensure the election is peaceful, Eribo, the Area Commander of Agodi Division, said.

On his part, the representative of the Department of State Services, Mr Stephen Oyinlola, called on the government to ensure that election offenders face prosecution.