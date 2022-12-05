Fayose tells Lagosians to shun Atiku’s Lagos rally

The presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is expected to stage a campaign rally in Lagos state on Monday. The venue for the campaign is Teslim Balogun Square (TBS), the same place the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, held his rally on Saturday, November 26, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Why Fayose thinks Atiku's rally should be shunned: According to Fayose, thugs would be unleashed at the PDP rally for Atiku Abubakar at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

What Fayose said: “They are in Lagos. PDP, they are sharing money this night, N10, 000 because they want people to come out for their rally tomorrow.

“Don’t go for their rally. So many thugs will be there to snatch your phone, slash your pockets, don’t come out tomorrow for Atiku. Don’t go and wound yourself.

“They are bad people and bad things follow them. Stay indoors, stay in your house, or go to work,” Fayose said in a video posted on his known Facebook page.

What you should know: What makes this rally very interesting and historic is that Atiku is coming to hold his campaign in Tinubu's strongest domain, Lagos, a state where a good number of youths have declared full support for Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

Meanwhile: Former President Olusegun Obasanjo appears to have dumped Atiku Abubakar as he argued that the next Nigerian president after the incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari must be a southerner. Atiku, who was Obasanjo’s deputy from 1999 to 2007, is the leading northern candidate in the 2023 race.