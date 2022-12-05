RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Fayose tells Lagosians to shun Atiku’s Lagos rally

Ima Elijah

“They are in Lagos...sharing money this night, N10, 000 because they want people to come out for their rally tomorrow..."

Ayo Fayose
Ayo Fayose

Isaac Fayose, younger brother to ex-Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said people should steer clear of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign rally holding in Lagos on Monday, December 05, 2022.

Recommended articles

The presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is expected to stage a campaign rally in Lagos state on Monday. The venue for the campaign is Teslim Balogun Square (TBS), the same place the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, held his rally on Saturday, November 26, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Why Fayose thinks Atiku's rally should be shunned: According to Fayose, thugs would be unleashed at the PDP rally for Atiku Abubakar at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

What Fayose said: “They are in Lagos. PDP, they are sharing money this night, N10, 000 because they want people to come out for their rally tomorrow.

“Don’t go for their rally. So many thugs will be there to snatch your phone, slash your pockets, don’t come out tomorrow for Atiku. Don’t go and wound yourself.

“They are bad people and bad things follow them. Stay indoors, stay in your house, or go to work,” Fayose said in a video posted on his known Facebook page.

What you should know: What makes this rally very interesting and historic is that Atiku is coming to hold his campaign in Tinubu's strongest domain, Lagos, a state where a good number of youths have declared full support for Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

Meanwhile: Former President Olusegun Obasanjo appears to have dumped Atiku Abubakar as he argued that the next Nigerian president after the incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari must be a southerner. Atiku, who was Obasanjo’s deputy from 1999 to 2007, is the leading northern candidate in the 2023 race.

Read Why Obasanjo dumped Atiku HERE

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adeleke threatens to sanction MDAs, starts payment of salaries

Adeleke threatens to sanction MDAs, starts payment of salaries

You live in Dubai, you don’t really know Nigeria – FG slams Atiku

You live in Dubai, you don’t really know Nigeria – FG slams Atiku

Tinubu arrives UK, to speak on presidential agenda at Chatham House

Tinubu arrives UK, to speak on presidential agenda at Chatham House

Fayose tells Lagosians to shun Atiku’s Lagos rally

Fayose tells Lagosians to shun Atiku’s Lagos rally

Why Atiku may not use Nigerian hospitals if elected

Why Atiku may not use Nigerian hospitals if elected

Next president must come from South – Obasanjo dumps Atiku

Next president must come from South – Obasanjo dumps Atiku

JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap Benue Commissioner for Housing

JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap Benue Commissioner for Housing

Bandits abduct over 40 persons in Katsina

Bandits abduct over 40 persons in Katsina

Townhall: Atiku dodges question on using Nigerian hospitals if elected

Townhall: Atiku dodges question on using Nigerian hospitals if elected

Trending

Doyin Okupe and Peter Obi. [NPRESS]

Labour Party expels Obi's campaign DG, others over ‘constitutional breach’

Labour Party logo (LeadershipNews)

Labour Party’s women leader assassinated in Kaduna State

Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege. [Twitter/@SPNigeria]

Delta 2023: I will work with Yahoo Boys – Omo-Agege

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi (Punch)

APC lists 5 conditions Peter Obi must meet to debate with Tinubu