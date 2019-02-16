The former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose has reacted to the postponement on the elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Reacting on Twitter, Fayose said “Two days ago, I told Nigerians that the Presidency cabal were considering postponement of the elections because they knew that they can't win. Now I'm vindicated. With this, they have only succeeded in making their situation worse. Nigerians will defeat this tyranny ultimately.”

INEC, in a statement signed by its chairman, Mahmood Yakubu announced the postponement on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

Sowore reacts

Also, presidential candidate for African Action Congress (AAC), Yele Sowore reacted saying “New date for Nigeria’s Presidential Election is NOW February 23rd 2019...Postponing their day of judgement by one week.”

Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council, Festus Keyamo has condemned the postponement and also called on party supporters not to give up.