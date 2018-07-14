Fayose prays for Eleka hours before election

news

Governor of Ekiti state Ayodele Fayose went on a praying spree for Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Professor Kolapo Olushola Eleka hours before the governorship election in the state.

The governor was seen holding a book - believed to be the Bible - and praying for his anointed candidate alongside 17 other people, who were seen in the video.

Fayose laid his hand on Eleka, who knelt before him as he prayed in Yoruba language throughout the four minutes long video.

Fayose allegedly attacked by police

Governor Fayose had alleged that he was attacked by some policemen during a rally in Ekiti state on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

ALSO READ: Alleged attack on Fayose is a comical performance - APC

The governor had alleged that he was slapped and teargassed by some security operatives minutes before his security details were removed.

Ekiti police command denies governor's claim

The Ekiti state police command has faulted Governor Ayodele Fayose's claims that he was harassed and slapped by a policeman.

Caleb Ikechukwu, police spokesman in Ekiti told TheCable on Friday, July 13, 2018 said no policeman could have slapped Governor Fayose because of the respect the police has for the office of the governor.

The Police spokesman also faulted the governor's allegations about the state's police harassing members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on the instructions of the All progressive Congress, APC.