Fayose meets Ekiti Governor-elect amid call for southern presidency

Oyebanji, who recently floored Fayose's party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been visiting prominent leaders of the state for consultations ahead of his assumption of office.

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, the governor-elect stopped at Fayose's residence to thank him for displaying statesmanship by congratulating him shortly after he was declared winner of the June 18 election.

It is gathered that Fayose urged Oyebanji to be magnanimous in victory and see himself as the leader for all regardless of their political leanings.

He assured the governor-elect of maximum support for his administration in whatever areas his support would be needed, adding that the development of Ekiti state is a collective responsibility.

Oyebanji commented on the visit in a post on his Twitter handle where he said, "Earlier today, I paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos residence of former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) The visit is in line with my plan to reach out to notable Ekiti leaders before taking over the mantle of leadership.

"Our discussion centred mainly on Ekiti development and the need for every citizen to play his or her role creditably.

"Ex Governor Fayose, the PDP Governorship Candidate, Chief Bisi Kolawole and the state chapter of PDP had sent congratulatory messages to me shortly after I was declared winner of the June 18 election. I do not take the gestures for granted."

Fayose declares support for southern presidency

This meeting comes shortly after the former Ekiti governor expressed his disapproval for power retention in the north in 2023.

The opposition party presents a northerner and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections, but Fayose believes the south should be the region to produce the next president at the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

“The current President of Nigeria is a 2-term Northern Presidency, thus implying that it MUST be a Southern Presidency in 2023 or NOTHING. Awa ‘South’ lo kan’. Nigerians should await details soon.” he tweeted.