Fayose goes against PDP as he expresses support for southern presidency

The opposition party presents a northerner and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

But Fayose believes the south should be the region to produce the next president at the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in 2023.

Expressing his support for southern presidency, the former governor on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, said Buhari’s presidency implies that the next president must be a southerner.

Fayose jumps on Tinubu's mantra

Fayose also used the ‘it’s my turn’ mantra which is politically associated with the campaign of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

However, Fayose’s tweet left many wondering as the former governor asked his followers to watch out for details.

“The current President of Nigeria is a 2-term Northern Presidency, thus implying that it MUST be a Southern Presidency in 2023 or NOTHING. Awa ‘South’ lo kan’. Nigerians should await details soon.” he tweeted.

What’s does Fayose’s tweet mean?

Out of the three frontrunners in the 2023 presidential race, Tinubu and Peter Obi are southerners, while Atiku hails from the north.

Tinubu is the candidate of the ruling APC while Obi, who dumped the PDP last month is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.