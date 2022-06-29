RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Fayose goes against PDP as he expresses support for southern presidency

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Fayose also used the ‘it’s my turn’ mantra which is politically associated with Tinubu's campaign.

Former Ekiti state Governor Ayo-Fayose
Former Ekiti state Governor Ayo-Fayose
Recommended articles

The opposition party presents a northerner and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

But Fayose believes the south should be the region to produce the next president at the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in 2023.

Expressing his support for southern presidency, the former governor on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, said Buhari’s presidency implies that the next president must be a southerner.

Fayose also used the ‘it’s my turn’ mantra which is politically associated with the campaign of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

However, Fayose’s tweet left many wondering as the former governor asked his followers to watch out for details.

“The current President of Nigeria is a 2-term Northern Presidency, thus implying that it MUST be a Southern Presidency in 2023 or NOTHING. Awa ‘South’ lo kan’. Nigerians should await details soon.” he tweeted.

Out of the three frontrunners in the 2023 presidential race, Tinubu and Peter Obi are southerners, while Atiku hails from the north.

Tinubu is the candidate of the ruling APC while Obi, who dumped the PDP last month is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

However, it’s not clear yet if Fayose is willing to support either Tinubu or Obi since he wants the next president to emerge from the south.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dapo Abiodun paid Ogun delegates to support Osinbajo — Ex Ogun Deputy Speaker

Dapo Abiodun paid Ogun delegates to support Osinbajo — Ex Ogun Deputy Speaker

Re-arraignment of Fani-Kayode’s wife stalled over absence of prosecutors

Re-arraignment of Fani-Kayode’s wife stalled over absence of prosecutors

Fayose goes against PDP as he expresses support for southern presidency

Fayose goes against PDP as he expresses support for southern presidency

Ortom: I’m praying, fasting to receive God’s approval to support Atiku

Ortom: I’m praying, fasting to receive God’s approval to support Atiku

APC youth leader, Israel describes Peter Obi’s supporters as rats

APC youth leader, Israel describes Peter Obi’s supporters as rats

Court frees false kidnap alarmist Ameerah Sufyan over ‘mental illness’

Court frees false kidnap alarmist Ameerah Sufyan over ‘mental illness’

Taliban bans women from participating in gathering to address national issues

Taliban bans women from participating in gathering to address national issues

Organ harvesting: Senate to visit Ekweremadu in London

Organ harvesting: Senate to visit Ekweremadu in London

APC: Ex-Kano Gov, Shekarau defects to NNPP over unsolved issues with Ganduje

APC: Ex-Kano Gov, Shekarau defects to NNPP over unsolved issues with Ganduje

Trending

Emi lo kan and City Boy: The PR strength of Tinubu’s campaign [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Emi Lo kan

Atiku sets up committee to pacify Wike ahead of 2023 elections

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)

Wike in closed door meeting with Peter Obi as defection rumours swirl

Obi meets with Wike

BREAKING: INEC confirms Machina, denies Lawan Yobe North senatorial seat

Group lauds Machina for “refusing to step down for Lawan. [thenigerialawyer]