Ex-Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode who is better known by his initials FFK, has rejoined the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), according to Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello.

Fani-Kayode has switched camps from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and vice versa, since Nigeria's return to civilian rule in 1999.

And now, he's back to the political camp he once labelled the "Almajiri Peoples Party and a filthy, stinking rat-infested sinking ship."

"Our brother and friend, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has joined our party in good faith. He is joining our party to come and add his positive energy and make contribution into ensuring that APC is a party to beat," Bello who hosted Fani-Kayode on February 8, 2021, announced.

"Remember that Chief Femi Fani-Kayode was a foundation member of this great party. Due to misunderstanding, he decided to port elsewhere. Now he has decided to join our party. He approached me and by the mandate given to me by the party, I must not segregate, I must not discriminate against any individual.

"Even if he has his different opinion about the party before...about the government before, he has seen the light, the reality and the need to join the APC, it is just nice, it is just important, it is just smooth and very, very sweet to accommodate and welcome Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.

"Remember that this party does not belong to one individual. It belongs to all Nigerians. You are free to join. We will welcome you with our arms wide open," the Kogi governor added.

Fani-Kayode has also called President Muhammadu Buhari and APC chieftains unprintable names in the past.

He has often accused the APC of being a political party that sponsors terrorism and killer herdsmen.