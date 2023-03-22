Election Tribunal: Keyamo excited over Obi's petition

In a post via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Keyamo addressed the issues raised in the petition.

What happened: On Tuesday, March 21, Obi officially filed a suit at the election petition tribunal challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the president-elect.

What Peter Obi wants: Obi is seeking to nullify the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election on the grounds of non-adherence to the constitution and the electoral act, among others.

Keyamo ticks with excitement: In his response, Keyamo expressed excitement about the issues raised in the election petitions. He also stated that all the deceit, lies, and disinformation about simple and clear issues would be busted in the court.

Keyamo wrote: “I am excited about the issues raised in those Election Petitions. All the deceit & lies & disinformation & misinformation about otherwise very simple and clear issues are about to be busted by our Law Lords. Whoever continues to argue after that should relocate to another planet."

'Petty Festy' throws shade: Furthermore, Keyamo highlighted the stark difference between calm, dispassionate adjudication of issues and the hoopla caused by spokespersons shaking and falling on stage, ignorant TV hosts turned debaters, misinformed documentaries, illiterate tweeps, and some dancing Hijabi mamas.