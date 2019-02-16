The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu is holding a world press conference.

The electoral body announced the postponement of the 2019 general elections on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

CUPP hails postponement of elections by INEC

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for postponing the elections.

CUPP spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, praised Yakubu for averting bloodshed by postponing the elections.

Ugochinyere also accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of planning to compromise the elections with the help of security agencies.

Watch a the press conference Live below:

https://www.facebook.com/pg/pulsenigeria247/videos/?ref=page_internal