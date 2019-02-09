The Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has said that he did not ask anybody to kill foreigners.

El-Rufai said this while clarifying a statement which he made on national television on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

He said “Those that are calling for everyone to come and intervene in Nigeria, we are waiting for the person that will come and intervene. They will go back in body bags. Because nobody will come to Nigeria and tell us how to run our country.

“We’ve got that independence and we are trying to run our country as decently as possible and we know the history of those countries that are trying to teach us these things; we have read their history. We also know that in their stages of development they went through these challenges.

“So, please, let’s work together; let’s advise one another but don’t lecture us.”

The statement sparked several reactions from many Nigerians and groups who condemned the Kaduna Governor.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) threatened to pull out from the peace accord which he signed earlier.

The European Union observer mission, in its reaction to the statement, said no amount of threat will stop its members from monitoring the upcoming elections.

We must speak out

Daily Post reports El-Rufai, in an interview with Oath TV on Friday, February 8, 2019, said “The government of Nigeria must invite observers. But if we notice, there is a coordinated plan to delegitmize the election; to already declare the election illegitimate even before they were conducted.

“And it has the support of Nigerian collaborators and foreign interest. And we must speak out.

“We must speak out. And that is what is appearing to be the way the PDP is hobnobbing with some of the foreign interests here, we have to make the observation.

“They are here to observe. They are not here to intervene. They are not here to lay the foundations for crisis in Nigeria. Which is what the PDP are preparing for as their last ultimate option and we are aware of it.

“This is the essence of my statement and I don’t want anyone to confuse what i said to mean that Nigerians will kill any foreigner they see.”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says its supports Governor El-Rufai’s statement, adding that he spoke the mind of the Federal Government.