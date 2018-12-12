Pulse.ng logo
El-Rufai flags off house to house campaign, sues for peace

El-Rufai, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the state, urged party members to ensure that they campaign peacefully.

El-Rufai flags off house to house campaign, sues for peace (Twitter/@MusadiqZ)

Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State, on Wednesday, flagged off his re-election House to House Campaign, for the 2019 governorship election.

El-Rufai, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the state, urged party members to ensure that they campaign peacefully.

He also charged members to conduct themselves peacefully during the elections.

The governor said that campaigns should be based on records and achievements of the APC administration in the past three years.

According to him, his administration has done a lot in the area of infrastructure and social development of the people.

El-Rufai promised that, if re elected, he would ensure they build on the work they had started.

”That is why we are asking the people of Kaduna State to give us another mandate. We have worked tirelessly to make the state a better place. We need the support of the people of to continue in this direction ,” he said.

According to him, his admiministration has undertaken difficult reforms in the public service, in education and in health.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Kaduna State APC chairman, Emmanuel Jekada, said the party had done the needful in the development of the state.

He vowed that the APC in Kaduna State would reclaim all legislative seats in the state.

Jekada assured the people that the party would continue with development project across the state for the betterment of its indigenes and residents.

The Director, Organisation, APC Campaign Council, Dr Sani Bello, called on the people of the state to vote wisely in the forthcoming general election.

He said from that his calculations, El-rufai would be re-elected.

”PDP decided to relegate competent knowledge in putting forward those who are going to contest in 2019 election,” Bello said.

He called on residents not to waste their vote on PDP, saying the people should ensure they vote for El-Rufai and President Muhammadu Buhari for their track record of achievements.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that flags were presented to all aspirants that won the APC primaries in the state.

