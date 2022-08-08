RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

El-Rufai and Atiku's spokesman in a mild political tweet-fight

Authors:

Ima Elijah

El-Rufai said even his dead body will not near the PDP...

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [The Africa Report]
Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [The Africa Report]

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, was seen in a mildly aggressive exchange with Bwala Daniel, the campaign spokesman of the People Democratic Party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar Spokesman, on Twitter.

Recommended articles

What Bwala said about El-Rufai: He described the Kaduna state governor as one of the finest politicians the North has ever produced, as he expressed that the All Progressive Congress governor would soon jump ship.

"What My attention was drawn to @elrufai laughing at a comment made about me on my past video. Hmm @elrufai is one of the finest we have from the north, I will never join issues with him, especially because I am optimistic he will be with us before the 2023 elections."

What El-Rufai faid to Bwala: Showing up to the tweet-streets with a direct reply, El-Rufai said even his dead body will not near the PDP.

"Thanks @BwalaDaniel but no, thanks. Never ever, not even my corpse will be found in the vicinities of your new-found political party. I still dey laugh!!! - @elrufai"

The Back Story: Bwala, who was an aide of the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, recently quit the position and defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in protest over the latter’s choice of a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

While in APC, Bwala made a lot of TV appearances where he harshly criticised the opposition PDP, his new party.

Just last week, Bwala, alongside a vocal ex-lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, was appointed as spokesperson of the Atiku Presidential Campaign for the 2023 Elections.

About the Muslim-Muslim tickets: Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s announcement of Kashim Shettima as his running mate for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has triggered a massive furore, as expected.

Tinubu's reason for Muslim-muslim Ticket: Tinubu said he put “competence” above all considerations in picking a fellow Muslim as running mate. He looks back at the MKO Abiola/Babagana Kingibe Muslim/Muslim ticket for the June 12, 1993 presidential election which defeated a balanced opposition ticket. So, he believes that Nigerians do not care about religion in electing their leaders.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

El-Rufai and Atiku's spokesman in a mild political tweet-fight

El-Rufai and Atiku's spokesman in a mild political tweet-fight

Certificate Forgery Suit: APC to be served as Bola Tinubu remains unreachable

Certificate Forgery Suit: APC to be served as Bola Tinubu remains unreachable

Court to hear ‘certificate forgery’ suit against Tinubu next month

Court to hear ‘certificate forgery’ suit against Tinubu next month

Aisha Yesufu attacks Shettima over Boko Haram insurgency

Aisha Yesufu attacks Shettima over Boko Haram insurgency

Army Division begins Inter-Brigade competition for battle readiness

Army Division begins Inter-Brigade competition for battle readiness

NCDC confirms 157 monkeypox cases in 26 states with 4 deaths

NCDC confirms 157 monkeypox cases in 26 states with 4 deaths

Buhari’s nephew says he left APC because his rival abused his father

Buhari’s nephew says he left APC because his rival abused his father

No plans to return some schools to original owners, says Oyo State Govt

No plans to return some schools to original owners, says Oyo State Govt

Solar Cells, game changer for nation’s alternative power sources – Buhari

Solar Cells, game changer for nation’s alternative power sources – Buhari

Trending

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

If you want our vote, stop killing Northerners in South-East – Baba-Ahmed

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)

15 deregistered parties donate campaign structures across 777 LGAs to Obi

Peter Obi reveals what he'd do war breaks out in Nigeria

Peter Obi reveals what he'd do if war breaks out in Nigeria

Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Ripples)

PDP Crisis: Wike demands Iyorchia Ayu’s resignation as part of conditions for peace