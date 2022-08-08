El-Rufai and Atiku's spokesman in a mild political tweet-fight

What Bwala said about El-Rufai: He described the Kaduna state governor as one of the finest politicians the North has ever produced, as he expressed that the All Progressive Congress governor would soon jump ship.

"What My attention was drawn to @elrufai laughing at a comment made about me on my past video. Hmm @elrufai is one of the finest we have from the north, I will never join issues with him, especially because I am optimistic he will be with us before the 2023 elections."

What El-Rufai faid to Bwala: Showing up to the tweet-streets with a direct reply, El-Rufai said even his dead body will not near the PDP.

"Thanks @BwalaDaniel but no, thanks. Never ever, not even my corpse will be found in the vicinities of your new-found political party. I still dey laugh!!! - @elrufai"

The Back Story: Bwala, who was an aide of the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, recently quit the position and defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in protest over the latter’s choice of a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

While in APC, Bwala made a lot of TV appearances where he harshly criticised the opposition PDP, his new party.

Just last week, Bwala, alongside a vocal ex-lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, was appointed as spokesperson of the Atiku Presidential Campaign for the 2023 Elections.

About the Muslim-Muslim tickets: Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s announcement of Kashim Shettima as his running mate for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has triggered a massive furore, as expected.