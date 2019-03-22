Citing examples of elections recently conducted in Ghana and other African countries, he noted that it is only in Nigeria that it is a practice to declare elections inconclusive as such phrases do not exist in other climes.

Dogara who was addressing a National Executive Council meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja warned "politicians who crave power at all cost just for the sake of being in power and not for impacting lives positively" to put national interest before personal gains.

Observing that there is always a consequence for every actions, Dogara said: "It will be very, very unfortunate that INEC, which is led by a first class professor of History, will set this dangerous and unacceptable precedence in our political history.

"What has happened is pure evil. Our consolation as faithful members of this society is that evil does not last forever and no evil doer has ever escaped punishment. ...it is a law of nature, that whatever you sow is what you will reap.

"For those who believe in power for the sake of power and not because they want to empower people, not because they want to better the lives of our People, there are also lessons they can learn from history.

"History is replete with examples of all those who pursued power for the sake of power. Whether it is Hitler, I don't want to name more, one example is enough. Their lives have always ended up in some tragedy, that is the fate of anyone that seeks power for the sake of power. We have seen that displayed in Nigeria and I wish we can take heed from the lessons of history."

He, however, charged PDP members not to despair due to the supplementary elections ordered by INEC, saying that the party "clearly won five out of the six states where there will be election".

In his remarks, Senate Bukola Bukola Saraki commended members of the party for “remaining steadfast,” stressing that “what happened to the party at the polls was a tragedy for Nigeria as a country.”

The PDP has written to the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, to suspend the supplementary election in Bauchi state until results for Tafawa Balewa local government had been collated.

But the Bauchi state governor, Mohammed Abubakar, has threatened to take legal actions against INEC should the electoral body fail to conduct a supplementary election in the state.