RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Delegates returned my money after I lost APC ticket – Senator Ibrahim

Authors:

Ima Elijah

In 2019, former Senate President Bukola Saraki lost his seat to Oloriegbe.

Ibrahim Oloriegbe
Ibrahim Oloriegbe

Federal lawmaker representing Kwara Central district, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe has revealed that about 17 delegates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, refunded the cash he gave them during the senatorial primary elections.

Recommended articles

Speaking when he appeared on Channels Television on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, the lawmaker, who was aspiring to return to the upper chamber in 2023, accused the State governor of manipulating the election in his (governor) favour.

He, however, said the cash was for logistics, stating that while 17 delegates refunded theirs, others did not, saying they intended voting for him but were forced to do otherwise.

He said, “There was no congress; like in my state, the governor just handpicked them (the delegates) one night and said we have done primaries and the list came. So, you don’t even know who the delegates are … and this happened in several states.

“Even where people are selected, they should be given the freedom to exercise their franchise by voting for who they want, but it was not like that. The governors selected those to whom they would give instructions and some of them took an oath to vote where the governors direct them … and this was what happened in Kwara State.

“In my own election (primary), 17 delegates came back to give me money which I gave them for logistics; others did not because they said ‘we wanted to vote for you, but we are not allowed to vote’. There was one of my colleagues in Kogi who mentioned that people came back (to return his money).”

In 2019, former Senate President Bukola Saraki lost his seat to Oloriegbe.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2 feared killed as gunmen attack police checkpoint in Enugu

2 feared killed as gunmen attack police checkpoint in Enugu

Organ harvesting: Ike Ekweremadu tells his side of the story

Organ harvesting: Ike Ekweremadu tells his side of the story

Gov. Matawalle backs death penalty for bandits, signs bill

Gov. Matawalle backs death penalty for bandits, signs bill

Delegates returned my money after I lost APC ticket – Senator Ibrahim

Delegates returned my money after I lost APC ticket – Senator Ibrahim

Police arrest 2 men over alleged robbery in Lagos

Police arrest 2 men over alleged robbery in Lagos

Sanwo-Olu presents 13 SUVs To outstanding teachers

Sanwo-Olu presents 13 SUVs To outstanding teachers

Kaduna to recruit 10,000 teachers after sacking over 2,000

Kaduna to recruit 10,000 teachers after sacking over 2,000

Kaduna State Govt distributes uniforms, learning materials to 4,260 primary schools, others

Kaduna State Govt distributes uniforms, learning materials to 4,260 primary schools, others

A’Ibom CJ pardons 6 inmates

A’Ibom CJ pardons 6 inmates

Trending

Ortom calls out PDP for betraying Wike

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom goes hard on police IG over herdsmen killings

BREAKING: INEC confirms Machina, denies Lawan Yobe North senatorial seat

Group lauds Machina for “refusing to step down for Lawan. [thenigerialawyer]

2023: Tinubu’s running mate says his original school certificates are missing

Kabiru Masari (Daily Trust)

Osun 2022: Governance not a dancing competition — Oyetola tells Adeleke

Governance not a dancing competition, Oyetola tells Adeleke