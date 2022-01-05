'If I have a favourite for 2023, I'll keep it secret' - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has opined that if he had a favourite candidate to succeed him when his tenure expires in 2023, he would rather keep such person a secret.
Buhari has always maintained a tight-lip whenever the question of his favourite for presidency in 2023 was asked.
Buhari, while speaking to Channels TV reporters in a pre-recorded interview aired on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, said he wouldn't have any favourite ahead of the next presidential election.
During the course of the interview, the president was asked what comes to his mind when he hears about 2023 elections, and his response was "It’s not my problem."
When pressed further on if he has a favourite candidate in his party (APC), the President said "No, I wouldn't because he may be eliminated if I mentioned, I'd better keep it secret."
It would be recalled that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been rumoured to be interested in his boss' seat come 2023, reports he has been forced to quash on several occasions.
While Buhari continues to be reticent about who his favourite successor might be, he has however, made it clear that he would like to retire to his farm in his native Duara at the expiration of his tenure.
