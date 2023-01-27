BREAKING: Tribunal sacks Adeleke as Osun Governor
The court also ordered INEC to issue a certificate of return to the former Governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola.
In a split document of two to one, the court asked the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Adeleke.
Details later…
