BREAKING: Tribunal sacks Adeleke as Osun Governor

Bayo Wahab

The court also ordered INEC to issue a certificate of return to the former Governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Gboyega Oyetola and Ademola Adeleke
In a split document of two to one, the court asked the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Adeleke.

Details later…

