ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

BREAKING: Tinubu finally signs Peace Accord

Ima Elijah

The Peace Accord is aimed at encouraging the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming 2023 general election.

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

36 days to the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria, the presidential flag-bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, January 20, 2023, finally signed the Peace Accord.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Peace Accord meeting took place on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Transcorp Hilton hotel in Abuja.

What you should know about the Peace Accord: The Peace Accord is aimed at encouraging the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The first signing: The first signing of the Peace Accord was done in September 2022. The event, which was organised by the National Peace Committee (NPC) chaired by former Nigerian leader, Abdulsalami Abubakar, took place at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.

Who and who signed in 2022: Peter Obi, candidate of the Labour Party; Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Rabiu Kwankwaso, flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP); and Omoyele Sowore, flag-bearer of the African Action Congress (AAC), were present at the event at the time.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UNICAL research teams win TETFUND grants of over N63million

UNICAL research teams win TETFUND grants of over N63million

Supreme Court restores Akpabio as APC senatorial candidate in Akwa Ibom

Supreme Court restores Akpabio as APC senatorial candidate in Akwa Ibom

Abiodun stresses importance of education during lunch of ICT centre

Abiodun stresses importance of education during lunch of ICT centre

Buhari felicitates President Xi Jinping on Chinese New Year

Buhari felicitates President Xi Jinping on Chinese New Year

Gunmen abduct 6 primary school pupils in Nasarawa State

Gunmen abduct 6 primary school pupils in Nasarawa State

Buhari to inaugurate 5 projects during his 2-day trip to Lagos next week

Buhari to inaugurate 5 projects during his 2-day trip to Lagos next week

Chief Imam lauds NDLEA for curtailing drug abuse

Chief Imam lauds NDLEA for curtailing drug abuse

Gov. Ayade declares work-free days in Cross River for PVC collection

Gov. Ayade declares work-free days in Cross River for PVC collection

Scarcity: Oil marketers secretly increase pump price to N185 per litre

Scarcity: Oil marketers secretly increase pump price to N185 per litre

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oby-Ezekwesili

'Aproko' – Atiku fires Ezekwesili

Peter Obi.

Peter Obi fires back at Saraki

Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi. (PRNigeria)

Peter Obi: Kwankwaso finally spills why he cannot work with Labour Party

Aisha Yesufu. [Vanguard]

Aisha Yesufu reveals her role in Peter Obi’s administration