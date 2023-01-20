BREAKING: Tinubu finally signs Peace Accord

The Peace Accord meeting took place on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Transcorp Hilton hotel in Abuja.

What you should know about the Peace Accord: The Peace Accord is aimed at encouraging the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The first signing: The first signing of the Peace Accord was done in September 2022. The event, which was organised by the National Peace Committee (NPC) chaired by former Nigerian leader, Abdulsalami Abubakar, took place at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.