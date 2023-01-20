BREAKING: Tinubu finally signs Peace Accord

36 days to the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria, the presidential flag-bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, January 20, 2023, finally signed the Peace Accord.
The Peace Accord is aimed at encouraging the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming 2023 general election.
The Peace Accord meeting took place on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Transcorp Hilton hotel in Abuja.
The first signing: The first signing of the Peace Accord was done in September 2022. The event, which was organised by the National Peace Committee (NPC) chaired by former Nigerian leader, Abdulsalami Abubakar, took place at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.
Who and who signed in 2022: Peter Obi, candidate of the Labour Party; Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Rabiu Kwankwaso, flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP); and Omoyele Sowore, flag-bearer of the African Action Congress (AAC), were present at the event at the time.
