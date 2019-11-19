After the All Progressives Congress (APC) ended the 20-year reign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa, a founding member of the PDP, Aminu Yakudima, has called on the party's leadership to sanction those who worked against its interests.

He said the national leadership of PDP should discipline those that worked against the interest of the party so as to serve as deterrent for others.

Yakudima said, “Some people worked against the interest of the PDP, therefore, the national leadership should investigate and discipline them to serve as deterrent to others.

“Those found guilty should be suspended or sanctioned in line with the provisions of the PDP constitution. By and large, there was this issue of persistent thuggery but also, there was a problem within the PDP.”

According to a report by Daily Trust, former president, Goodluck Jonathan, is one of those that may be suspended for the PDP’s failure in the state. This is because some of the party leaders believe his indifference gave the APC an easy ride to power.

APC chieftains visited former president, Goodluck Jonathan, at his home in Bayelsa State around the recently-concluded governorship election lost by the PDP [Twitter/@adeyanjudeji]

According to The Cable, APC's victory in Ogbia local government area of the state, where Jonathan hails from, with over 40,000 votes heightened suspicion on the role of the former president in the PDP’s defeat.

Speaking on the matter, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP national publicity secretary, said the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) will investigate why the party lost in Bayelsa and Kogi.

“The national working committee will meet soon to conduct a post-mortem on the elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states,” he said.

As earlier reported, APC defeated PDP in the just-concluded election with over 200,000 votes.