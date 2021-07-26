Bauchi Governor Mohammed says only PDP can move Nigeria forward

The party was the nation's biggest when it controlled the Federal Government for 16 years following the return of democracy in 1999, but has witnessed a change in fortunes since the All Progressives Congress (APC) replaced it in 2015.

The party is keen on regaining control of the Federal Government once again, and Mohammed believes it is well-poised to do that, less than two years to the next general elections.

The governor said during a gala event of the PDP Governors' Forum on Sunday, July 25, 2021, that only the PDP is united of all parties in Nigeria.

He said the party's vast experience makes it the best choice to move Nigeria to the next level of development.

Mohammed applauded the deepening collaboration of the governors which he said has contributed to success in their respective states.

Contrary to his claims of unity, the PDP has lost three serving governors to the APC since last November, and similarly lost over a dozen federal and state lawmakers to its biggest rival.

The PDP has repeatedly accused the APC of intimidating its members into crossing over, but the party has maintained its confidence that Nigerians are ready to return it to power in 2023.

The PDP Governors' Forum meets on Monday, July 26 to deliberate on unemployment, the state of the Nigerian economy, and escalating insecurity.

The agenda of the meeting, hosted in Bauchi, is to examine and deliberate on the current state of the country, and their respective states.