Babangida describes the aspirant he wants to emerge as president in 2023

Bayo Wahab

Amid politicians’ declarations to contest for president in 2023, former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida has spoken about the attributes of the aspirant he wants to emerge as Nigeria’s president in 2023.

The former military leader said Nigeria’s next president has to be a very good communicator, who must know someone in every part of the country.

Babangida said this in an interview with Daily Trust.

When asked to mention a person that fits his ideal president in 2023, Babangida said the person must be a politician who is not old like him.

He said, “It is not who do I have in mind but who fits in; any person who fits in within these criteria, then he is the right person as long as he is a Nigerian; he is a politician, he is not old like I am; he is very conversant with the country, he communicates, he is a very good communicator.

“He should be able to communicate because a president should be able to walk into a group of people and talk to them on issues concerning Nigeria; not all the time but most of the time.

“He must have somebody he knows in every part of the country. It is not a tall order.

“You could limit it to states, you could limit it to local governments even to the wards if you can but somebody such that once you hear the name, it is somebody you will say, yes, I have heard that name before either in the country or in his profession; if he is a doctor, a journalist or whatever, all areas, we have heard the name before; okay then I will make an effort to know more about him.”

Earlier this week, the National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi declared their interests in the 2023 presidential race.

The publisher of Ovation Magazine and The Boss newspaper, Dele Momodu also declared to run for president on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

